Ycee Speaks On New EP, Sony Deal , Nigerian Hip Hop Beef & More
Tinny Entertainment entertainment artist and Sony Africa star Ycee is currently in the UK for a promo tour and he joined the Beat 103.6FM guys on AfrohitsOnTheBeat. The “Link UP” star talked about the type of deal he recently signed with Sony , why there is no reason to beef on the Nigerian hip hop scene and his upcoming EP release .
