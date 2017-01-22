Yemi Rush – Yodi

UK Afrobeat sensation YEMI RUSH kicks off the New Year with the release of HIS BRAND NEW single “YODI” , after the success of his acclaimed sophomore EP (y63) that dropped late last year. Arguably one of the best project put together by a UK Afrobeat Artiste.

“YODI” is an highly infectious song, catchy chorus, heavy Bass-line & easy to remember lyrics. This “HIT” was produced by in house producer LEXY FLOW (LAX, SONA, MOELOGO) 

“YODI” Is a sexy dance track backed by a thumping bass-line / KICK, lush talking drums and captivating synths, Led by superb vocal display.

Yemi Rush is not resting on his laurels this year, as he continues on from where he left off in 2016. ‘YODI’ is already setting the pace as one of the strongest releases coming out of the UK Afrobeats scene this year, download and enjoy ‘YODI’ below.

