2016 Headies: Organizers Finally Announces Rookie Of The Year

The organizers of the Headies awards, have finally announced the winner of the ‘Rookie Of The Year Award.’

DMW act, Mayorkun, has been unveiled as the winner of this category, a win that saw his label CEO, Davido, excitedly announcing the new achievement via his Instagram account.

Mayorkun defeated the likes of Dremo, Terry Apala, Mz kiss, Dices allies, to emerge winner.

Big congrats

