2016 Headies: Organizers Finally Announces Rookie Of The Year

Posted December 29, 2016 7:37 pm by Comments

2016 Headies: Organizers Finally Announces Rookie Of The Year

The organizers of the Headies awards, have finally announced the winner of the ‘Rookie Of The Year Award.’

DMW act, Mayorkun, has been unveiled as the winner of this category, a win that saw his label CEO,  Davido, excitedly announcing the new achievement via his Instagram account.

Mayorkun defeated the likes of Dremo, Terry Apala, Mz kiss, Dices allies, to emerge winner.

Big congrats

 

The post 2016 Headies: Organizers Finally Announces Rookie Of The Year appeared first on tooXclusive.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Who Deserves To Be Nominated For “Next Rated” Category At The Headies 2016? The Headies Award for Next Rated is an award presented at The Headies, a ceremony that was established in 2006...
  2. Tekno Shades Headies Organizers At Rhythm Unplugged Singer Tekno, has finally reacted to being disqualified from the ‘Next Rated’ category at the just concluded Headies Awards. The...
  3. Clarence Peters Comes For The Organizers Of Headies Awards Popular music video director, Clarence Peters, is the latest celebrity to come for the organizers of the Headies award following...
  4. Photos Of Nigerian Celebrities On Red Carpet At 2016 Headies Award Despite the absense of big names like Wizkid and Roc Nation star, Tiwa Savage, other top players in the entertainment...
  5. Bobrisky shines at Headies 2016 Awards Even though Kiss Daniel was the biggest winner at the Headies awards 2016, taking home three awards, including the prestigious...
  6. 2016 Headies: Wizkid Wins Artiste Of The Year Singer Wizkid, has clinched the award for ‘The Artiste Of The Year’ at the just concluded Headies awards. The award...
  7. Kiss Daniel speaks on his loss at The Headies Talented pop singer, Kiss Daniel has issued a statement on his loss of the highly contended ‘Next Rated’ award at...
  8. Full list of Headies 2016 winners The much anticipated Headies awards has come and gone, bringing what has been an incredible year of music to an...
  9. Notjustok News: Olamide, Don Jazzy, Others Absent @ Headies 2016, Kiss Daniel, Mr Eazi Win Big, Wizkid Drops “Daddy Yo!”, Phyno Fans Upset Notjustok News: Olamide, Don Jazzy, Others Absent @ Headies 2016, Kiss Daniel, Mr Eazi Win Big, Wizkid Drops “Daddy Yo!”,...
  10. Falz to host 2016 Headies Award winning Nigerian musician Falz has been announced as the host of the 2016 Headies. He will be joined by...

< YOHAIG home