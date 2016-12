Singer Wizkid, has clinched the award for ‘The Artiste Of The Year’ at the just concluded Headies awards.

The award ceremony, which took place at the Eko Cnvention Center, Victoria Island, Lagos, saw the ‘Babanla’ crooner, beating the likes of Olamide, Tiwa Savage, Falz and Yemi Alade, to snag the award.

Big congrats to Wizkid.

