90% Of Secular Music Is All About Shaking Bum Bum – Frank Edwards

Posted December 29, 2016

Gospel artiste, Frank Edward, sure looks like he has had enough of the evil going around the nation and has one or two words for people[artistes] who are meant to use their tool[music]to help heal the world.

According to the singer, singers, who should sing about subjects that will positively affect the nation are instead singing about ladies shaking their bum bum and he is not here for such.

