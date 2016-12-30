Adekunle Gold, Chinko Ekun And Viktoh Exit YBNL

Adekunle Gold, Viktoh and Chinko Ekun, have all left their record label, owned by rapper, Olamide.

According to Thenet.ng, the artistes, are set to leave following the end of their record/management deal with the label.

An inside source said:

‘Adekunle Gold’s contract with YBNL recently expired,….He’s yet to decide on his contract renewal because he’s not ready to go unaided.’

Another source who spoke about the development confirmed that indeed Viktoh and Chinko Ekun’s contracts, expired long ago, but they decided to keep it on the down low.

‘Just like Chinko Ekun, both of them (Adekunle and Viktoh) don comot, but dem no loud am

Adekunle Gold, who was signed back in 2014, has dropped hits upon hits under the label. He also dropped his debut album a few months back which went on to garner mixed reviews.

