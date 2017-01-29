Adewale – “Hustle”

Adewale – "Hustle"

FLIPSTYLZE Records; a subsidiary of Flipstylze Entertainment (The Maya Awards nominee for Best Entertainment, which also has SEYI FASHOLA, the CEO of the company as Diaspora Ambassador nominee), has signed Adewale Adepoju John on its Label. This multi-talented artiste popularly known as “adewalethafastestrapper” is an actor who studied Performing and Media Arts at PEFTI Film Institute, and was also a former Music Ambassador for the institute. Adewale is motivated by his environment and driven by his undaunted passion and zeal for greatness. Flipstylze Records has unleashed ADEWALE’s first single titled “Hustle” which was produced by MAESTRO D. This would be debuted alongside Flipstylze Records Label launch on February 18th, 2017 in the United States. Please download and share

