Agama Entertainment Unveils ” Jaffy “

Posted January 19, 2017

AGAMA ENTERTAINMENT unviels JAFFY as its first official artiste under the label , the label which is a product of the Royal Agama Group is borne out the company vision to expand and impact immensely in the youth, entertainment and lifestyle sector.

In its unveiling ceremony that took place days back at its headquaters the MD/CEO of the company Mr Chilaka Victor spoke about his great belief in his musical artiste JAFFY and how he’s going to be Nigeria and indeed Africa’s next Big thing..The event had so many distinguished guests from the entertainment industry in attendance,notably the award winning music producer DTUNES who would be the company entertainment consultant and JAFFY music mentor.

