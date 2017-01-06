Ante – “Amaka Amaka”

Posted January 6, 2017 10:36 pm by Comments

Ante – “Amaka Amaka”

ANTE returns with a bang!!

Afro-Pop singer and Antiviruz Music Boss – ANTE opens his account for the year by delivering a melodious Dr. Bin-produced cut dubbed “Amaka Amaka”.

“Amaka Amaka” is a sweet number with blend of English and Igbo that talks about love, romance and all the good things a relationship has to offer. It which shows another side to this extremely talented superstar and also shows clearly that ANTE means business this year.

Watch out for more ANTE projects in 2017 and beyond.

Ante – “Amaka Amaka”

The post Ante – “Amaka Amaka” appeared first on tooXclusive.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. NdaniTV ups the ante Nigeria’s foremost online content production company, NdaniTV recently unveiled a new travel series, “The New Africa” bouquet made up of...
  2. Stephanie Linus, Omoni Oboli & More star in Tope Oshin’s “Amaka’s Kin – The Women of Nollywood” | A Documentary in Memory of Amaka Igwe Dedicated to the memory of the late Nigerian Amazon Filmmaker and TV mogul, Amaka Igwe (1963-2014), AMAKA’S KIN chronicles the journey...
  3. Upping the ante in IPOB/MASSOB crisis After the death of nine people, five of whom were members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) demanding the...
  4. Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi & Amaka Igwe’s Daughter Pay Tribute to the Filmmaker One year after her Death It’s been a year since one of Nigeria’s most distinguished producers and directors Amaka Igwe died at age 51. Nollywood actress Funlola...
  5. On-Air Personality Amaka Onyeagoro Releases New Promo Photos! Abuja-based broadcaster, event compere and culinary enthusiast, Amaka Onyeagoro has released new photos photographed by QD Salami. Amaka Fressh, as...
  6. Reps call for free ante-natal services The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, called on governments at all levels to make qualitative ante-natal services free and accessible. The...
  7. Cool FM OAP, Destiny Amaka, Shows Off Her Body In Panties & Bra (Photo) Cool FM On air personality, Destiny Amaka flaunts her toned body in a two-piece bikini while on Vacation… Source:http://www.flexygist.com/2016/08/26/photos-cool-fm-oap-destiny-amaka-puts-her-amazing-bikini-body-on-display/ Nairaland...
  8. Documentary on late Amaka Igwe to premiere in Dublin “Amaka’s Kin – The Women of Nollywood,” which is dedicated to the memory of the late Nigerian legendary Filmmaker and...
  9. Late Film Maker, Amaka Igwe’s Daughter Graduates From UK University (Pics) The proud daughter of late ace film maker Amaka Igwe, Ruby graduated from canterbury kent university UK yesterday from the...
  10. Valoski – “Sisi Nono” Valoski kicks off the year with an amazing brand new single Sisi Nono. The super talented singer gives new tune...

< YOHAIG home