Aremu Poki Poki – “Ki’ Sere Ft Oyinkanade” (Prod. By Tiwezi)

LastBorn Records Frontline Aremu Poki Poki, Oma Ibadan Toh Local ?Calls On Oyinkanade on New Tiwezi Produced Single, Titled “Ki Sere” Meaning No Be Play.

?Ki’ Sere Was Mixed & Mastered By Lamzy The WitchCraft Producer.
Also Watchout for Aremu Poki Poki, As he’s Set to take over the music industry this year.

