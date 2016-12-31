LastBorn Records Frontline Aremu Poki Poki, Oma Ibadan Toh Local ?Calls On Oyinkanade on New Tiwezi Produced Single, Titled “Ki Sere” Meaning No Be Play.

?Ki’ Sere Was Mixed & Mastered By Lamzy The WitchCraft Producer.

Also Watchout for Aremu Poki Poki, As he’s Set to take over the music industry this year.

Download And Enjoy!!!



http://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Aremu-Poki-Poki-ft-Oyinkanade_Ki-Sere-prod-by-Tiwezy.mp3

Aremu Poki Poki – “Ki’ Sere Ft Oyinkanade” (Prod. By Tiwezi)

