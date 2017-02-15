Danagog releases his first 2017 single titled ‘Dat Way’, produced by Mix Masta Garzy.

The viral clip for ‘Dat Way’ was directed by KELECHI & dan agog has also announced an EP on the way, a 7 track body of work titled ‘7’, which tentatively should be released on March 23rd

Danagog is currently in America touring. Watch & vibe to his brand new tune – DAT WAY.

Get audio below



http://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Danagog_Datway_Prod-by-Mix-Masta-Garzy.mp3

Danagog – “Dat Way”

The post AUDIO + VIDEO: Danagog – “Dat Way” appeared first on tooXclusive.