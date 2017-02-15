AUDIO + VIDEO: Danagog – “Dat Way”

AUDIO + VIDEO: Danagog – “Dat Way”
Danagog releases his first 2017 single titled ‘Dat Way’, produced by Mix Masta Garzy.
The viral clip for ‘Dat Way’ was directed by KELECHI & dan agog has also announced an EP on the way, a 7 track body of work titled ‘7’, which tentatively should be released on March 23rd
Danagog is currently in America touring. Watch & vibe to his brand new tune – DAT WAY.

Get audio below


Danagog – “Dat Way”

