AUDIO | VIDEO : Danny S – ‘Tell Dem’

Posted April 17, 2017 7:36 pm by Comments

AUDIO | VIDEO : Danny S – ‘Tell Dem’

Energetic Afro Pop Artiste, OJO DANIEL OLABORODE SUNDAY, popularly known as DANNY S has been really working harder this 2017 as he promised to take his music Carrier to Zenith.

After releasing it’s Audio earlier this year, He unleashes the official Video to His Party Dance-Hall Tune, titled “TELL DEM”.

Tell Dem was produced by Booster & Mixed by 2T Boyz with its Visuals Directed by Twinqle Film for Playhouseafrica….

DANNY S is currently unsigned but has a team of professionals working endlessly on his Projects so far.

Tell Dem “The Goodness of God shall follow us, for the rest of Our Lives”.
Watch and Enjoy.

Connect with Danny S on Twitter & Instagram  @dannys9ja


Danny S – Tell Dem

The post AUDIO | VIDEO : Danny S – ‘Tell Dem’ appeared first on tooXclusive.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Audio + Video: F2 – Shima 7th Republic Records presents its fresh artiste Ibe Franklin aka F2 and debut the Audio and Video of his fresh...
  2. VIDEO & AUDIO: Nonykingz – “Zangilewa” Nonykingz is a nigerian singer/songwriter and a rising star with a new wave with diversity presents his official music video...
  3. AUDIO+VIDEO: Young P – Legacy Amenze Precious a.k.a Young P is a 17 Year Old Nigerian singer and song writer from Benin City, but based...
  4. VIDEO + AUDIO: Sheun Natural – Love Me Better With Body Perfect still enjoying massive airplay within and outside the country, KobiMighty Records Front line Artist, SheunNatural returna with another hot...
  5. VIDEO+ AUDIO: Highbee – Eyan YabaLeft Its finally here! Following the great reception of the audio, HIGHBEE is here with the video to that crazy jam...
  6. EXCLUSIVE: KOKER – “BOKINIYEN” (Audio & Video) Since dropping hits  “Do Something” , “Kaabo” & “Kolewerk” in 2016, Chocolate City artiste Koker is kicking off the New...
  7. VIDEO | AUDIO : Didi – ‘Why U No Go Dance’ f. Dj Kaywise The uber-talented DIDI signed under SweetMuzik Records drops his much anticipated single which he titled “WHY U NO GO DANCE”...
  8. VIDEO & AUDIO: Ikon X – Mama Africa AZ Entertainment presents the official music video and audio for their very first artist in West Africa. “Ikon X” aka...
  9. VIDEO + AUDIO: 2Rhymes – Excuse Me Jannet Smith On his forthcoming THUG LP “thou hath unified greatness, 2Rhymes releases his come back single ‘Excuse Me, Janette Smith’ Produced...
  10. VIDEO | AUDIO : Ranti – Heart Beat After winning the best alternative soft rock music video award at the 2016 NMVA Awards for her debut hit single...

< YOHAIG home