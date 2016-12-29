AUDIO + VIDEO: Demmie Vee – “Awesome God” f. 2Baba

Posted December 29, 2016 1:36 pm by Comments

AUDIO + VIDEO: Demmie Vee – “Awesome God” f. 2Baba

Nigerian born recording artist and song writer Awotungase Ademola Sodiq AKA Demmie Vee, discovered at a Car wash in Ikeja area of Lagos by the president of HND Records; was a real diamond in the rough, struggling to make ends meet. Inspired and motivated by his child hood dream of putting lyrics and music to his memories in a bid to entertain the world and inspire many.

Born in April 1992, he graduated Secondary school from Comprehensive High school in Ketu Lagos, where he endured shame over and over again as he could not afford the fees repeatedly. Kalaputa pikin(which means strong child) was a moniker given to him by a close friend who witnessed his pain. Today, being signed to Hope Never Dies Records is ironic and a true testimony that indeed there is light after darkness.

His musical idols have long been Asa and 2Baba with whom he was featured on a single (Awesome God). Demmie Vee is the first up and coming artist ever to be featured by the legendary artiste.
He in fact sounds very much like 2Baba and “Awesome God” is reminiscent of 2Baba’s earliest singles, though it is heavily tinged with gospel, as an ode to the singer’s gratitude to God for his talent and breakthrough.
“My greatest desire is to build homes for the less privileged and put everlasting smiles on people’s faces”.

Awesome God is an Afro Pop/ghetto Gospel song. Emotive and direct, it speaks about the greatness of God in the lives of one who has experienced a breakthrough after a prolonged period of hardship, disappointment and pain.
The single was written by Demmie Vee and Produced by Finesse.


Demmie Vee – “Awesome God” f. 2Baba

The post AUDIO + VIDEO: Demmie Vee – “Awesome God” f. 2Baba appeared first on tooXclusive.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. VIDEO + AUDIO : Demmie Vee – “Yala Yolo” Nigerian sensational recording artist Awotungase Ademola Sodiq popularly known as Demmie Vee is a young charismatic artist who is saddle to claim...
  2. Demmie Vee in new photos as he releases ‘Yala Yolo’ video Nigerian sensational recording artist Awotungase Ademola Sodiq popularly known as Demmie Vee is a young charismatic artist who is saddle...
  3. VIDEO + AUDIO: Emeczy – “For My Baby” f. Mc Galaxy Emeka Momah popularly Called Emeczy Unleashed the most awaited Song with a dope video along! The Anambra Born America based...
  4. VIDEO + AUDIO: Mr Baby Boy – Testimony The song Testimony is a song of thanksgiving, looking at the situation of thing Mr BabyBoy testifies about the goodness...
  5. Reminisce – “Nobody Knows” ft. 2Baba (Prod by TMXO) Reminisce returns with a new single titled “Nobody Knows”, and it features iconic Nigerian artiste 2Baba a.k.a 2face. It seems...
  6. AUDIO+VIDEO: Vicarman – “Calling” FIBRE MUSIC proudly presents ‘VICTOR . O. OKOH’ popularly known as Vicarman, who hails from Uromi in Edo state. Vicarman...
  7. AUDIO + VIDEO: Magnux – “Conqueror” Anthony Idialu better known by his stage name Magnux, hails from Edo state. born in the early 90’s, he is...
  8. Baby Boy’s Hit Track – “Testimony” (Video & Audio) Mr Baby Boy Released long anticipated single titled Testimony from the stables of bluesky Records. The hit track, Testimony is...
  9. AUDIO + VIDEO: Tevin – Lagbaja Nigerian/Irish Afrofusion artist Tevin presents his First Music video to us, The song titled “Lagbaja” is a Banging Mix of...
  10. AUDIO+VIDEO: Blaizman – “Involve Me” ft. YQ 1605 STUDIO’s frontline act – BLAIZMAN (@iamblaizman) drops the visual to his hot new hit song – INVOLVE ME Featuring...

< YOHAIG home