AUDIO + VIDEO: JC – “17-18-19” Ft. Mr Lekky
Gentlesoul Music and Entertainment unveils JC official hiphop/afro artiste a.k.a Who Dey House? master. Birth name is Onyilo Onyilokwu John, from Benue State and idoma by tribe. A fast-rising Abuja-based artiste in the music industry with a fresh 2017 hit video titled 17-18-19 which featured one of the best producers in abuja Mr Lekky. trust me is a must download…Dope song titled 17-18-19 is a smash hit just for guys in the house
