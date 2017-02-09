Between “Small Doctor” And A Fan. Watch!!

He has dropped songs that have gone on to become the national anthem for many communities, streets and even hoods, Yes, Small Doctor, needs little or no introduction whatsoever, as he has successfully carved a niche for himself in hearts and homes of millions around the globe.

The ‘Mosquito Killer’ crooner, who recently visited TooXclusive studio, surprised a fan with not just a call, but some sweet ‘ain ain ain ain’ vibes.

Not everyone is privileged to get a call from their favorite act but this lucky fan got one from Mr Gbera himself. If you could get a call from your favorite artiste, who would it be?

Watch the video below:

