Emi Emeke popularly known as Blaq Ice, who hails from Delta State. A degree holder in Business, A product of Delta State Polytechnic.

Blaq Ice, is a Rapper with high lyrical sense, he has some great colabo attached 2 his name way back with the likes of Daddy Ralph & wizzy Pro, he performed @ star trek 2015 (Sapele)

Now comes with a brand New Single titled STORY produced by Ajarny On Da Beat (@Ajarny), Mixed & Mastered by One of Africa’s leading Sound Engineer SWAPS (@swapsondmix)

Blaq Ice @Blaqiceofficial have come to tell you the real STORY….

Bring it On. http://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/BlaQ-Ice-Story-Prod.-Ajarny.mp3 BlaQ Ice – “Story” (Prod. By Ajarny)

