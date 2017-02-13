BlaQ Ice – “Story” (Prod. By Ajarny)
Emi Emeke popularly known as Blaq Ice, who hails from Delta State. A degree holder in Business, A product of Delta State Polytechnic.
Blaq Ice, is a Rapper with high lyrical sense, he has some great colabo attached 2 his name way back with the likes of Daddy Ralph & wizzy Pro, he performed @ star trek 2015 (Sapele)
Now comes with a brand New Single titled STORY produced by Ajarny On Da Beat (@Ajarny), Mixed & Mastered by One of Africa’s leading Sound Engineer SWAPS (@swapsondmix)
Blaq Ice @Blaqiceofficial have come to tell you the real STORY….
Bring it On.
