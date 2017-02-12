Bmystireo – “My Vibe” ft. Small Doctor

B Mystireo is a native of Ogun state, born and brought up in Lagos state.
Stated up  his music career few years back in nigeria before he moved to the UK and  he’s been consistent dropping multiple singles. B Mystireo is one talented melodious  musician with powerful vocal ability that you  would want to listen to over and over again ,
He Dropped his last smash hit  single and a hot explosive Visual along it titled KOJO which took both Nigeria Uk and the world by storm ,folowing up the success he went ahead  to perform on concerts alongside Davido in London then more concerts were
he’s being very  busy in 2015 trough to 2016 and he starts the year performing alongside  Harrysong in London at Club Nuvo .Now he comes back with another banging  tune titled Burst Ma Head produced by award winning Producer Lahlah he
also successfully won a new award in 2016 as the  Emerging African Artiste of the year 2016 at the International
Recognition Awards UK (IRA Awards)
NOW he kick start the new year 2017 with a banging tune featuring Small  Doctor the GBERA Crooner this is going to top your playlist Enjoy !


