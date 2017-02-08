Multitalented Burna Boy drops a fresh new tune for the year 2017, the single “hallelujah” is anther dancehall thing from the ever versatile entertainer .

Listen and share your thoughts.



http://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Burna_Boy_-_Hallelujah.mp3

Burna Boy – “Hallelujah”

The post Burna Boy – “Hallelujah” appeared first on tooXclusive.