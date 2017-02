Hezekiah Collins aka ccent have decided to drop a love song for the ladies titled FOR TWO (prod. By Emmyjay) . This song shows how versatile he is , bringing up another different sound from his previous song MY GUYS ft dehennay ,shoot by director Q .

You can also follow him on Twitter/Instagram @ccentcollins to get more info about him .So have chilled moment and enjoy FOR TWO

http://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Ccent.mp3

