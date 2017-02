Nigerian rising music act, Cent Remmy is here with new single titled “Future” featuring Joey B. Song produced by Tiztext, Mixed and Mastered by Indomix

Listen to this new tune “Future” and be the judge

http://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Cent-Remmy-ft-Joey-B-FUTURE-Produced-by-tiztext.mp3 Cent Remmy – “Future” ft. Joey B

The post Cent Remmy – “Future” ft. Joey B appeared first on tooXclusive.