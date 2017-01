Egbe Charles C. aka Charze. Graduated from O.A.U Ile-Ife in 2012. Worked with H.J.HEINZ Nigeria ltd. Recorded his second single at Coded Tunes when Olamide Badoo was recording “boys are not smiling”. He later did an album in 2011. He is now back with a new sound titled “Gbemisoke”, produced by Soplain and mixed by Suka.



http://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Charze-GBEMISOKE.mp3

Charze – “Gbemisoke”

