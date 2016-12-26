Christmas at the #SoundcityMVP2016, win a ticket for you and friend now

It is days away to the most talked about music event of 2016, the Soundcity MVP Awards Festival taking place on Thursday, the 29th of December 2016 at Expo Center, Eko Hotel and Suites Victoria Island Lagos.
In the spirit of Christmas and together with Soundcity Africa / @SOUNDCITYtv, we are giving away a pair of tickets to the Awards Festival (2 tickets each)
How to get them for you and a friend/partner/loved one?
Simply log on to www.soundcity.tv/mymvpiv.
Fill the form and get your partner to fill.
Share a (any) message on #theMVPs on the social media handle you provide in the form.
That easy and we’d hook you up.
On the 29th of December, let’s crown the hardest working talents in Africa. Live show begins at iPM (CAT) and live stream via the Soundcity Mobile App (get it via http://bit.ly/scityapp-android ) as well as on Youtube.com/soundcitytv, Facebook.com/soundcityafrica and on DStv/GOtv/Talk Talk UK.

