Crowd Kontroller & #mustblow Entertainment Presents #mustblow Party 

Posted April 20, 2017 7:36 pm by Comments

#mustblow is a movement. But as a brand, it is a conscious reminder that your dreams are valid, a reminder that a day is coming where you will look at your life and know that indeed you have achieved the set goals and you are setting bigger goals.

#mustblow is aspirational and targeted at everyone who desires to be or to have anything he/she wants. Success is the driving force for the #mustblow brand. We have chosen to use music to drive home our movement hence the #mustblow party.

The party features the best of entertainment – DJs, artiste performances, glow in the dark range of products etc and shall be holding as follows.

Friday, 21st of April, 2017.

By 10pm

@ Spice Route 36 Adeola Odeku St, Victoria Island

———————————————————-

Official drink sponsor for the day is Chivas Regal.

Event is sponsored and packaged by Mahoganny Productions & Events

For table bookings and general enquiries please contact Joey on 07030839970

Follow us on social media IG -@mustblow, Twitter – and use the hashtags #mustblow #mustblowParty

