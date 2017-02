Hardworking and creative DAMILESKIY is out with a huge banger this time.

Simple, Great rhythm, Going softly on a wicked beat like this makes this song completely amazing, can’t say it all..I love this, kindly download and

share.

Prod. YoungJohn and Mixed. by DrumPhase

http://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Mamie-Dayanmo.mp3

Damileskiy – “Mamie” (Prod. Young John)

The post Damileskiy – “Mamie” (Prod. Young John) appeared first on tooXclusive.