Daniella – Young M.A (Cover) OOOUUU

Posted January 10, 2017 1:36 am by Comments

Daniella – Young M.A (Cover) OOOUUU

Daniella Napoleon, born Daniella Emonena Oghene is a Nigerian Singer,Rapper,Song writer and Tv host. she is a native of Otor-Oweh in Isoko-North Delta state.she was born in Warri where she had her Primary and Secondary school Education,before moving to Abuja in 2O12. She graduated in August 2015 as a DIPLOMAT/AMBASSADOR from the university of Benin.Benin city,Edo State Nigeria.

Driven by her passion for entertainment,she relocated to Lagos in October of 2015.she was the Red carpet host on the Chronicles of Ushbebe comedy show hosted in Portharcourt November 2015.she has a strong personality,is beautiful and has been working very hard to break into the Nigerian Entertainment industry(or entertainment world as she calls it)since her arrival in 2015.

She currently signed to LumberJack Records.she closes the year 2016 with her cover of the controversial YOUNG MA song OOOUUU,with hers tittled Awwwww.she has a mixed tape scheduled to be released within the first quarter of 2017.She is an act to watch out for.

Dainella – Young M.A (Cover)  OOOUUU

The post Daniella – Young M.A (Cover) OOOUUU appeared first on tooXclusive.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Ycee – Ahahn (OOOUUU Cover) Ycee – Ahahn (OOOUUU Cover) Been a minute since we heard something new from Hip Hop artiste Ycee. He comes...
  2. VIDEO: Ycee – Ahahn (OOOUUU Cover) Ycee shares the video to the recently released cover of Young M.A’s smash single “OOOUUU”. Enjoy! DOWNLOAD AUDIO The post...
  3. VIDEO: 2Tuff – “Panda” (Cover) K-NIGHTEEN ENTERTAINMENT presents Nigerian fast rising versatile Rap Sensation star, entertainer and song writer – 2tuff aka Omo Faji with the most...
  4. Actress Daniella Okeke Shows Off Her Curves In A Tight Gown Nollywood actress, Daniella Okeke Is definitely one of the biggest names in her industry and she’s also one of the...
  5. JimmyKing – “Pillow Talk” (Naija Cover) After the release of his Romantic Cover on Valentines day, JimmyKing returns with another classy tune and this time he...
  6. Actress Daniella Okeke Is Building A New House (Photos) 2016 is looking like a good year for many in showbiz. Moments after Omoni Oboli showed the world clips of...
  7. Fan Slams Actress Daniella Okeke For “Showing Off”, Tells Her To “Go & Marry” (Photo) Your Showoff Is Too Much, Go N Marry- Fan Bashes Actress Daniella Okeke For This Endowed Nollywood Actress, Daniella Okeke,...
  8. Super E – “Alarm Go Blow” (Prod. SongSmith) Nel Eazy Entertainment signed artiste Enetimi Ebibotel, popularly known as “Super E” who was born in the early 90s in  south south part...
  9. Kosere Master – “World People” (Pana Cover) TDM Records lead artiste KOSERE MASTER jumps on Tekno’s Pana to talk about real issues plaguing Nigeria and it’s environs. The song was...
  10. Viktoh – “Mad Jam” ft. Ycee (Prod. By Young John) YBNL act Viktoh is back with a new record titled “Mad Jam” featuring Tinny Entertainment act, Ycee. The record is produced...

< YOHAIG home