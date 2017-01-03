DANIEL OTTI, AKA Danny Joe who is Currently signed to Eskimo Records alongside Style Plus, Prokassy and Dunnie.

The Political Science Student from University of Abuja recently won an award as the “Uni-Abuja NAPPS Artist Of The year 2016”. In 2013 he was nominated for producer of the year by Abuja Music and Meritorious Awards(AMMAWARDS) alongside GospelOnDeBeat, Mekoyo, Tommy Shields, Dr Rex and SperoacHBeatZ. Mentors include Timberland, Ryan leslie, Flavour, and Masterkraft.

DannyJoe Drops his first single with Eskimorecords titled OPPORTUNITY

Danny Joe – “Opportunity”

