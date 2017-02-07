Davido – “Biggest Back Side” f. B-Red
Posted February 7, 2017 7:36 pm by admin Comments
Davido teams up with label mate B-Red on this Young John produced single ” Biggest Back Side” . We can’t confirm that this is a new music from OBO but do listen and share your thoughts.
Davido – “Biggest Back Side” f. B-Red
The post Davido – “Biggest Back Side” f. B-Red appeared first on tooXclusive.
Related posts:
- Davido Music Worldwide Artists Mayorkun, Dremo, Ichaba & Davido team up for “Back To Back” | Listen & Watch the Video Arriving with so much anticipation; Davido Music Worldwide debuts her first official single which is a collaborative effort from Davido, Mayorkun, Dremo...
- Davido Music Worldwide Unveils New Act Ichaba | Listen to his New Song “Jisoro” featuring Mayorkun Davido Music Worldwide is proud to unveil its new act – Ichaba. Ichaba, who featured on the label’s collaborative single...
- Davido Snags Yet Another International Deal Sony Music act, Davido, has snagged yet another international deal. The ‘Aye’ crooner, recently inked a juicy deal with RCA records, a flagship...
- VIDEO: Wizkid Delays Davido’s New Music Release, Orezi Claims He Has Slept With Only Four Women… On ‘TX Weekly’ Making the news rounds this week are; Djinee, the ‘Ego’ and ‘Overkillin’ crooner who is in the process of fashioning...
- DJ Jimmy Jatt – “Orekelewa” ft. Davido (Prod. Young Jonn) Veteran disc jockey, DJ Jimmy Jatt is out with this banging tune titled “Orekelewa” which features DMW’s star singer, Davido. Enjoy the...
- Davido just signed 2 New Artists on HKN Music | Here’s what you need to know about Mayorkun & Dremo When Davido isn’t performing at international events like the recent one with Fader, he is signing new artists to his...
- Guy Who Entertained Davido Under The Sun Hits The Studio With Davido (Pics, Video) The poor boy who entertain Davido when he returns from USA under the sun have some favours in the sight...
- VIDEO: Sony Music Deal for Wizkid, Davido & Ayo Jay: What Can Fans Expect? Facts Only with Osagie Alonge Ayo J, Davido and Wizkid are Sony Music Africa artists every Nigerian is proud of right now. Sony Music deal...
- Davido signs Lola Rae as 1st female act under his DMW label Lola Rae joins Dremo, Danagog, Mayorkun and Ichaba on Davido’s Record Label. With his Sony Music deal back on track...
- Did Davido Really Shade Dbanj In His New Song? We are certain many of you has listened to DJ Jimmy Jatt’s new song, ‘Orekelewa‘. Well, the new gist is...
What do you think?