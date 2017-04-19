DISCLAIMER!!! This ‘Fraudster’ Is Not A TooXclusive Staff, Please Note This!

Posted April 19, 2017 1:37 pm by Comments

DISCLAIMER!!! This ‘Fraudster’ Is Not A TooXclusive Staff, Please Note This!

Our attention has just been brought to a fraudulent imposter on Instagram, who is claiming to be a staff of tooXclusive and was a few hours back engaged in a war of words with award wining singer, Davido. We will like to set the records straight here and let everyone know that tooXclusive.com does not know this @officialblogger2017, neither are we affiliated with him. He is a fraud!

It should also be noted that no one at TooXclusive bears the name Andrew as this is the name on his IG handle. Here are the names and handles of each of our staff.

Jim Donnett @jimancipation

Tope Delano @Topedelano

aL Yhusuff @iamdada42

Shalewa Liadi @foxie_siren

Daniel Enisan @dahnieelz

Magnificent Godwin @mag_designz

 

 

The post DISCLAIMER!!! This ‘Fraudster’ Is Not A TooXclusive Staff, Please Note This! appeared first on tooXclusive.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Tope Aluko Denies Reconciling with Gov. Ayo Fayose | Says he was Manipulated by a “Master Fraudster” Even though a video surfaced of their reconciliation, estranged PDP Secretary Tope Aluko has released a statement saying that he...
  2. What are The Top 5 Songs Buzzing On Your Playlist This Week Hi guys! We all couldn’t be more thrilled with the release of so many cool new songs this past few weeks, as...
  3. Lagos issues disclaimer on fake School of Nursing? adverts The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Modele Osunkiyesi, in a disclaimer to the public stated that the attention of...
  4. Police Charge Suspected Pension Fraudster The Commissioner of Police in Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT) command has charged Mr Chukwuemeka Timothy, a staff of a...
  5. I didn’t know I married a fraudster, embattled wife cries out When 30-year-old Chinenyere Ogokie met her husband in 2007, never in her wildest imagination did she imagine that a day...
  6. Rexx – Sarewa (Shalewa) ft. Deecube Villa’s Record Rapper Rexx (All about Me crooner) drops another featuring Mega star Deecube lateefah. Rexx release his very first single for the year,title Sarewa (Shalewa),...
  7. ‘My cousin is married to a fraudster but who will tell her?’ ELLA is my cousin. We actually grew up together. You see, after her father’s death when she was just nine,...
  8. Photos: Notorious Fraudster Nabbed In Delta State A notorious fraudster and 419 specialist was nabbed yesterday in Ughelli area of Delta state. According to reports, the man...
  9. Fraudster bags 6-year jail term for N7.8 million love scam The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday secured the conviction and sentencing of an Internet fraudster, Akintunde Vincent...
  10. “tooxclusive.com.ng” Is A Scam Website, Please Beware! Attention please. This is a public service announcement dissociating our esteemed brand tooXclusive, from a parody scam website www.tooxclusive.com.ng The official...

< YOHAIG home