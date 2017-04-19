Our attention has just been brought to a fraudulent imposter on Instagram, who is claiming to be a staff of tooXclusive and was a few hours back engaged in a war of words with award wining singer, Davido. We will like to set the records straight here and let everyone know that tooXclusive.com does not know this @officialblogger2017, neither are we affiliated with him. He is a fraud!

It should also be noted that no one at TooXclusive bears the name Andrew as this is the name on his IG handle. Here are the names and handles of each of our staff.

Jim Donnett @jimancipation

Tope Delano @Topedelano

aL Yhusuff @iamdada42

Shalewa Liadi @foxie_siren

Daniel Enisan @dahnieelz

Magnificent Godwin @mag_designz

The post DISCLAIMER!!! This ‘Fraudster’ Is Not A TooXclusive Staff, Please Note This! appeared first on tooXclusive.