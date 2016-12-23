Dj Activityz – “Make Sense” f. Kelvin Tita & Bushel TMT

Posted December 23, 2016 1:36 am by Comments

Dj Activityz – “Make Sense” f. Kelvin Tita & Bushel TMT

Somtoo Valentine Okolie a.k.a DJ Activityz, the fast rising multi talented super Dj came up with super hit track titled “Rolling Stone” a while ago which he featured Multi award winner Tbone.

The Nigerian Cyprus base super Dj has never failed in delivering hit tracks which got him norminated recently in the TOPNAIJAMUSIC AWARDS  as BEST FOREIGN BASED act and here is making sense by droping to his fans a supper hit titled MAKE SENSE  ft KEVIN TITA & BUSHEL TMT What do you think of this one.


Dj Activityz – “Make Sense” f. Kelvin Tita & Bushel TMT

The post Dj Activityz – “Make Sense” f. Kelvin Tita & Bushel TMT appeared first on tooXclusive.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. VIDEO: Kelvin Boj (Laylow) – “One Call Away” (Cover) In celebration of Nigeria’s independence, Kelvin Boj puts out his cover version of Charlie Puth’s “One Call Away’ in honour...
  2. Runzy – Make Sense (Prod. Jospo) After a brief hiatus Runzy returns with a new single titled Make Sense. This serves as a second follow up single...
  3. Siti Up Entertainment presents – Kelvin King ft. MC Galaxy – Shame On You Kelvin Olatunde Ajenifuja aka Kelvin King is a multi talented and versatile artiste/Producer! He hails from Ipetu Ijesha, Osun State,...
  4. From Medicine To Grammy Award Winner: Kelvin Olusola’s Success Story Source: https://gbengaogun.com/2016/07/20/from-medicine-to-music-heres-the-nigerian-who-won-a-grammy-by-drumming-with-his-mouth/ Name: Kevin Olusola Born: October 5, 1988 (age 27) Genres: Classical, pop, rock, jazz, a cappella Occupation: Beatboxer,...
  5. Cynthia Morgan lashes out at fans who bashed her dress sense The last time we checked, Cynthia still has a penchant for flaunting her boobs on the social media and she...
  6. No Bad Blood! Kelvin Hart’s Ex-Wife Wishes Him A Great Life After Tying The Knot Kelvin Hart’s ex-wife has come out openly to wish him a happy married life advising him and his new wife...
  7. Pic of Kelvin Ogholi, another Nigerian awarded by Queen Elizabeth Kelvin Ogholi who runs an agriculture-based foundation was one of the four Nigerians that received Queen Elizabeth’s Young leaders awards...
  8. Faze Releases ‘Common Sense’ Faze has released a socially-conscious afrobeat tune titled Common Sense. The song, produced by Kuk Beat, is taking account of...
  9. Kelvin Sean ft. Prophett – Dutty Wine Kelvin Sean ft. Prophett – Dutty Wine Kelvin Sean drops this new jam; just in time to cap off the...
  10. Kelvin Bob-Manuel: 3 Tips on How to Be Successful in the Current Economy People often complain about the economy to me and ask me how I can expect them to be optimistic, when...

< YOHAIG home