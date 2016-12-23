Dj Activityz – “Make Sense” f. Kelvin Tita & Bushel TMT

Somtoo Valentine Okolie a.k.a DJ Activityz, the fast rising multi talented super Dj came up with super hit track titled “Rolling Stone” a while ago which he featured Multi award winner Tbone.

The Nigerian Cyprus base super Dj has never failed in delivering hit tracks which got him norminated recently in the TOPNAIJAMUSIC AWARDS as BEST FOREIGN BASED act and here is making sense by droping to his fans a supper hit titled MAKE SENSE ft KEVIN TITA & BUSHEL TMT What do you think of this one.



http://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Make-Sense-mastered.mp3

