DJ ECool – Give Dem ft. Danagog X Selasi

Posted April 22, 2017 7:36 am by Comments

Davido’s Official disc jockey Dj ECool premieres brand new music featuring Danagog & Selasi (from Ghana).

DJ Ecool, who is also known for his various comedy skits & dance videos in addition to releasing some of the hottest mixtapes.

“Give Dem” is DJ ECool‘s first official single and is poised to take over airwaves in the coming weeks.

Give it a listen and share your thoughts.

DJ ECool – Give Dem ft. Danagog X Selasi 

The post DJ ECool – Give Dem ft. Danagog X Selasi appeared first on tooXclusive.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. DJ ECool ft. Danagog x Selasi – GIVE DEM DJ ECool ft. Danagog x Selasi – GIVE DEM BANGER ALERT!! Davido’s Official disc jockey Dj ECool premieres brand new...
  2. DJ ECool Presents: “POWER UP HIP-HOP MIX” DJ ECool Presents: “POWER UP HIP-HOP MIX” DJ ECool is definitely a prominent DJ in the International Market. Following up on...
  3. DANAGOG – UPDATE // PRE-ORDER ‘HOOKAH REMIX’ FEATURING DAVIDO, STONE BWOY & BURNA BOY Danagog collaborated with Davido in January this year to deliver a stellar hit song ‘Hookah’ which rose to become an...
  4. AUDIO + VIDEO: Danagog – “Dat Way” Danagog releases his first 2017 single titled ‘Dat Way’, produced by Mix Masta Garzy. The viral clip for ‘Dat Way’...
  5. DMW Presents: DJ ECool – Back From Lagos 4 (Mixtape) DMW Presents: DJ ECool – Back From Lagos 4 (Mixtape) “MAJOR UPDATE!! NEW MIX?? Every year I put together “Back...
  6. Skales – Give Me Love ft. Tekno Skales – Give Me Love ft. Tekno Baseline Music recording artiste, Skales is in for a great year in 2017...
  7. Dammy Krane, Danagog Excluded From Davido’s European Tour   Singer Davido, has officially announced his European Tour for December. The ‘Son Of Mercy’ artiste, also revealed that he...
  8. Juls – “Give You Love” ft. L.A.X Ghanaian DJ, Juls teams up with Rasaki Music front line act, L.A.X on this new record titled “Give You Love”. “Give...
  9. CheekyChizzy – Collide ft. Mayorkun, Ichaba, Dremo, Danagog CheekyChizzy – Collide ft. Mayorkun, Ichaba, Dremo, Danagog DB Records affiliate act, CheekyChizzy collides with the DMW legion – Mayorkun, Dremo,...
  10. Danagog unveils winner of #KobaDanceContest; collaborates with Lola Rae on new single Few weeks back, emerging HKN Music star – Danagog unveiled his #KOBADanceContest Instagram competition which involved his #Fanagogs to make...

< YOHAIG home