DJ Funky – Funky Friday Mixtape (Season 1)

Posted February 3, 2017 7:36 pm by Comments

DJ Funky – Funky Friday Mixtape (Season 1)
South-East multiple award winning DJ, DJ Funky drops it’s long awaited mixtape, titled  funky friday mix.. with much demands from fans the award Winning dj has decided to be dropping a mix tape every month. this is the Season One of the funky fridayseries, It Comprises of all the hit singles trending in the streets, Download and enjoy
Follow on Social Media 
Twitter @djfunkybaba IG: deejayFunkyNoni
DOWNLOAD
Stream below

The post DJ Funky – Funky Friday Mixtape (Season 1) appeared first on tooXclusive.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Funky Fresh – “Ase” (Prod. H’Tee) BAG Entertainment Front Man Funky Fresh returns back with another Brand new hot single after the successful release of Badt...
  2. Funky Fresh – “Badt Like Dat” (prod. TeeMode Beatz) B.A.G entertainment presents a brand new single from Funky Fresh who has been known for his sweets sounds. He’s finally...
  3. Engo – “Engocentric” (Mixtape) Creativity,Versatility And Consistency Amongs Others Are The Centrics Of #Success In Any Field Of Life. Cully Boiz Empire Realises This Truth, Therefore...
  4. Wande Coal Will Be On My Mixtape | Wizkid Set To Drop 4 Mixtapes Sony Music act, Wizkid, has promised fans that he will be releasing 4 mixtapes for the year 2017. He took...
  5. Hcien – REJUVENATION {The Mixtape} HCIEN is at it again. The young talented rapper who won the recent MTN pulse rap battle at Abia State...
  6. Mr Eazi Set To Drop Mixtape Next Month Singer, Mr Eazi, is set to drop a mixtape. The Starboy Worldwide Act, took to his IG page to reveal that...
  7. Amaru – “Moments” ( MIXTAPE) Indo-African singer and Rapper, AmarU announces release of first full length mix tape titled ‘Moments’“Some people try, but for me...
  8. Enugu Rangers to commence pre-season on Friday Nigeria Professional Football League champions Enugu Rangers will begin pre-season exercise ahead of the defence of their title on Friday....
  9. Adaeze – Funky Praise [Produced by Frank Edwards] Adaeze, the newly signed artiste of Rocktown Records premieres new single titled ‘Funky Praise’ produced by the music genius and...
  10. Win Yourself $1000, A Mac Book Air or iPhone in #ClassyDJ Competition Just when we think Classy DJ Exprezioni is done dishing out Hardest mixtape, He dropped the Volume 6. of Exprezzz Mixtape which was posted...

< YOHAIG home