DJ Funky – Funky Friday Mixtape (Season 1)
South-East multiple award winning DJ, DJ Funky drops it’s long awaited mixtape, titled funky friday mix.. with much demands from fans the award Winning dj has decided to be dropping a mix tape every month. this is the Season One of the funky fridayseries, It Comprises of all the hit singles trending in the streets, Download and enjoy
Twitter @djfunkybaba IG: deejayFunkyNoni
