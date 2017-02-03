South-East multiple award winning DJ, DJ Funky drops it’s long awaited mixtape, titled funky friday mix.. with much demands from fans the award Winning dj has decided to be dropping a mix tape every month. this is the Season One of the funky friday series, It Comprises of all the hit singles trending in the streets, Download and enjoy

Follow on Social Media

Twitter @djfunkybaba IG: deejayFunkyNoni

DOWNLOAD

Stream below

The post DJ Funky – Funky Friday Mixtape (Season 1) appeared first on tooXclusive.