DJ Spicee – “Daddy Yo” (Refix) ft. Jay Tee

In rounding off the first month of the new year that has just begun, Abuja’s number one top DJ Spicee  the CEO Starshow Records collaborates with the Hit maker Jay Tee on Wizkid’s latest single tiltedDaddy Yo. The song is titled “Daddy Yo” ( Wizkid cover) Dj Spicee ft. Jay Tee .    Jay Tee is a young promising and talented artiste who everyone believes sounds like Wizkid. This smash hit single was recorded in 15 minutes at Starshow Studio Abuja and trust me this will turn up and turn down the club because of the additional tones added up by Abuja’s number one producer FrediBeat. When Wizzy hears this he’ll be like wow……

Starshow Entertainment is taking over this year! Anticipate and watch out for more singles but for now go ahead and download the hit of the moment and remember to thank me later for making you dance.


