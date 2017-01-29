DMW Presents: Yonda – Las Vegas (prod. Fresh)

DMW Presents: Yonda – Las Vegas (prod. Fresh)

Following his announcement as a new DMW artiste, DMW in partnership with Lazy Boy Management is releasing the YONDA’s debut single titled ‘LAS VEGAS’

Yonda ‘Adeniram Abayomi’ is an underground act discovered by Lazy Boy Entertainment & Davido Music Worldwide, ‘Las Vegas’ was produced by FRESH, who’s the label’s in-house producer & the official video is already in the works, would be released in a couple days

Listen to Yonda’s new single, LAS VEGAS!!!


Yonda – Las Vegas (prod. Fresh)

