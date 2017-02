WAOH! Setting a pace for Nigerian Gospel Music & Videos, Inspirational Singer, Gospel Music Minister, Song writer and Performer ESTHER aka Agbara Jesu crooner who continues with a landmark in the Gospel scene is here with a Brand new Video title “Mount Zion”…

Video shot in Nigeria directed by MATTMAX is set to take Gospel music to a whole new level. enjoy.

Get audio below

http://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/ESTHER-MOUNT-ZION.mp3

Esther – “Mount Zion”

