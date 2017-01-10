Himtakerz Entertainment(CLONE IDENTITY GANG) recording songwriter/performing artiste XTREME has released two singles previously.OMOMUMMY/ KULUMBU since being signed to the label.In his zeal to satisfy his fans Here is another hit The track titled “SHONI COVER” is a high-tempo afrobeat highlife tune that will definitely get listeners singing along.

http://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Extreme_shoni-cover.mp3.mp3

Extreme – “Shoni Cover” (Prod. By Naturebeatz)

