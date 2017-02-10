Fan’s Response To Eva Alordiah Challenging Vector To A Collaboration Is Just Epic

Hi guys, so this is not your regular kind of news reporting, well it is in a  way but more of…professional aploko, ehn ehn you know nah?

So, I was quietly ‘Instagraming’ when I stumbled upon a picture on Eva Alordiah’s page that immediately caught my attention. The rapper, shared a throwback photo of herself and fellow rap artiste, Vector, captioning it:

Funny how Vec and I don’t have a song together. Boy’s scared ?
Girl’s Ready
#mystreetsmag H.E.R
#the11DaysOfEvaAlordiah#FavMagCoversEver

Now, while some fans applauded her craftsmanship, others registered their interest for a collaboration from both act, a particular fan stood out, summing up Eva and Vector’s music career. The said fan wrote:

U two sing abt sex alot

Eva, of course replied saying he is wrong. However we would your thoughts on some things.  Is Sex, the only subject matter Eva and Vector’s briliance shines forth? Also, would you love both act collaborating on a track?

Lets discuss!!!!!!

@Tope_Delano

 

