Felix Akara – “Jubilation in the City”

Nigerian music minister, song writer, pastor, founder and President of God’s Heritage Ministries International Pastor Felix Akara has released a lovely song which is pleasant to the ear. He titles the song “Jubilation in the City.”

This song seeks to inspire people to trust God and at the same time, work hard at whatever endeavour their hands find to do. Simply put, the song tells everyone, “YOU CAN MAKE IT, no matter your background.

Jubilation in the City is a prophetic song I received from the Spirit of God. Its message is clear: IT IS POSSIBLE TO RISE FROM YOUR HUMBLE BACKGROUND TO GREATNESS. IT IS ALSO POSSIBLE TO RECEIVE WHATEVER KIND OF MIRACLE YOU NEED. I have received several testimonies of how this song has both motivated & inspired a lot of people to greatness. The song has ushered miracles into the lives of numerous people- manifestations typical of my apostolic ministry. I am trusting God for more testimonies on it even as we give it up for free downloads in the next two weeks!

Pastor Felix Akara is the Founder and President of God’s Heritage Ministries International, a thriving global Pentecostal,ministry with headquarters in Port Harcourt, Nigeria. He is a multi-talented song writer & music minister of God. Pastor Akara sings reggae, high life, rock, pop and several forms of contemporary music. His album “Jubilation in the City” is simply phenomenal!



