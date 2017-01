Pizzle-Empire Records CEO, Flexy begins the year with new stable titled “ISINGBAKA” which he highlighted the Musical Taliban on this @Oritsefemi. The tune was produced by the hit maker LahLah blended and aced by the world well known INDOMIX. Download below and listen up! #MahdVibe

http://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Flexy-Ft-Oritsefemi-Isingbaka.mp3

