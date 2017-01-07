Fowosere – “Answer The Call” (Prod. By Smoothkiss)
Rising act Abeeb Adewunmi, popularly known as Fowosere starts off 2017 with the release of a fresh new single titled Answer The Call. It was produced by the Bugatti records producer Smoothkiss, Mixed and Mastered by AngelSounds.
Answer the call is an up-tempo Afropop tune guaranteed to make the playlist of most Afrobeats lovers and enthusiasts alike.
Twitter/IG: Fowoplays
