Rising act Abeeb Adewunmi, popularly known as Fowosere starts off 2017 with the release of a fresh new single titled Answer The Call. It was produced by the Bugatti records producer Smoothkiss, Mixed and Mastered by AngelSounds.

Answer the call is an up-tempo Afropop tune guaranteed to make the playlist of most Afrobeats lovers and enthusiasts alike.

Twitter/IG: Fowoplays



http://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Fowosere-answer-the-call.mp3

Fowosere – Answer The Call (Prod. By Smoothkiss)

The post Fowosere – “Answer The Call” (Prod. By Smoothkiss) appeared first on tooXclusive.