Fowosere – “Answer The Call” (Prod. By Smoothkiss)

Posted January 7, 2017 7:36 pm by Comments

Fowosere – “Answer The Call” (Prod. By Smoothkiss)

Rising act Abeeb Adewunmi, popularly known as Fowosere starts off 2017 with the release of a fresh new single titled Answer The Call. It was produced by the Bugatti records producer Smoothkiss, Mixed and Mastered by AngelSounds.

Answer the call is an up-tempo Afropop tune guaranteed to make the playlist of most Afrobeats lovers and enthusiasts alike.

Twitter/IG: Fowoplays

Fowosere – “Answer The Call” (Prod. By Smoothkiss)


Fowosere – Answer The Call (Prod. By Smoothkiss)

The post Fowosere – “Answer The Call” (Prod. By Smoothkiss) appeared first on tooXclusive.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Orezi – “Call The Police” (Prod. By Mystro) Orezi a.k.a Mr. Ragamofin is set to release a new single titled “Call The Police”; following the massive success of...
  2. Yung L – “This Year” (Prod. By TUC) To begin the 2017 run, Yung L jumps on this TUC produced instrumentation which he titles This Year. This is quite...
  3. Mr 2Sweet – “Ukolu Ego” Mr 2sweetQuincyft. Quincy (Prod by Haelz) After the hit collaboration titled ‘SUKUSU’ ft Solidstar & Toubey, Sweet Entertainment boss. Mr. 2Sweet drops another banging hot collaboration...
  4. Shatta Wale – “Papa Twitter” (Prod. By Riddim Boss) Shatta Wale brings to us this brand new tune he calls “PAPA TWITTER” . Produced by Riddim Boss. Enjoy this one...
  5. Obistorke – “Miss Taking Over” (Prod By DJ Coublon) SAMAGE ENTERTAINMENT Present ‘OBISTORKE’ is here with a brand new Party Banga.. titled “Miss Taking Over” which will surely going...
  6. Frankie – “Dance” (Prod by T4) Gifted act Frankie debuts a banging new single produced by T4 and christened “Dance”. The music video for the party...
  7. Frankie Walter – “Mr Damola” (Prod By Ekeyzondabeat ) Award winning singer,songwriter, record producer and Kies Records Frontliner “Frankie Walter is back again and this time he’s out with...
  8. Akwatik – Paper {Prod. By Soundby W.D} Wow! Lagos State on fire.Here! He comes again with he’s unique Versatile skills ,after previous wave song “Wussuputukwan”. He decided...
  9. Bobby Maris – Dance f. Selebobo (Prod. By Selebobo) After dropping his Dumex collaboration “Boggux” couple of months ago, Hustlers Entertainment New Skool music sensation – Bobby Maris enlists...
  10. Skuki – “E Pass Go” ft. Phyno (Prod. By Masterkraft) Over The Top Entertainment act, Skuki thrill with this high-life influenced record titled “E Pass Go” featuring King Of The East, Phyno...

< YOHAIG home