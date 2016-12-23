Frankie – “Dance” (Prod by T4)

Posted December 23, 2016 1:36 pm by Comments

Frankie – “Dance” (Prod by T4)

Gifted act Frankie debuts a banging new single produced by T4 and christened “Dance”.

The music video for the party starter is already in works and is expected to hit screens early 2017.

“Dance” has the potential to big a massive dance anthem across the continent, enjoy!
Follow him on Instagram – @officiallefrankie_, Twitter – @chariklin and Facebook – @frankie nkogbu


Frankie – “Dance” (Prod by T4)

The post Frankie – “Dance” (Prod by T4) appeared first on tooXclusive.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Bobby Maris – Dance f. Selebobo (Prod. By Selebobo) After dropping his Dumex collaboration “Boggux” couple of months ago, Hustlers Entertainment New Skool music sensation – Bobby Maris enlists...
  2. Sentorino – Sabi Dance (prod by LahLah) Audacity golden boy, Sentorino, is back again with a banging new song called Sabi Dance.. this is a song you...
  3. Mr Zoyla – “Dance Sorrow Away” (Prod. By Benjamz) Matured Music Entertainment Presents Odinkonigbo Francis Ndubuisi Popularly known as Mr Zoyla. From Enugu State and based in Lagos. Is...
  4. Frankie Jay – “Only God” The Nigerian Prolific Artist; Frankie Jay finally drops the highly anticipated Heart Touching song title “ONLY GOD”. Frankie Jay started...
  5. Akwatik – Paper {Prod. By Soundby W.D} Wow! Lagos State on fire.Here! He comes again with he’s unique Versatile skills ,after previous wave song “Wussuputukwan”. He decided...
  6. Max P’zea – “Bugga” (Prod. by Masqueradebeats ) Edman Records/Refinery Empire Entertainment Talented very own act “Max P’zea” best known as “Bugga King” surfaces with his debut single...
  7. Shatta Wale – “Papa Twitter” (Prod. By Riddim Boss) Shatta Wale brings to us this brand new tune he calls “PAPA TWITTER” . Produced by Riddim Boss. Enjoy this one...
  8. Baykon – “Show Me Love” (Prod. By DJ Coublon) 1930 Entertainment presents Nigerian fast rising versatile super Afro-Pop & RnB singing sensation star, entertainer and song writer – Bako...
  9. Geeboyy ft. Timaya – De Dance (prod. KezyKlef) Geeboyy ft. Timaya – De Dance (prod. KezyKlef) Young talented singer & songwriter “Geeboyy” debuted with Chelum last year with...
  10. Shatta Wale – “Be Ma Bae” (Prod. By Da Maker) In the mist of all the beefs, Shatta Movement goes dishes out this one from the self-acclaimed Ghanaian dance hall...

< YOHAIG home