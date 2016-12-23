Gifted act Frankie debuts a banging new single produced by T4 and christened “Dance”.

The music video for the party starter is already in works and is expected to hit screens early 2017.

“Dance” has the potential to big a massive dance anthem across the continent, enjoy!

Follow him on Instagram – @officiallefrankie_, Twitter – @chariklin and Facebook – @frankie nkogbu



http://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Frankie-Dance-Prod.-By-T4.mp3

