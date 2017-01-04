Frankie Walter – “Mr Damola” (Prod By Ekeyzondabeat )

Frankie Walter – “Mr Damola” (Prod By Ekeyzondabeat )

Award winning singer,songwriter, record producer and Kies Records Frontliner “Frankie Walter is back again and this time he’s out with a special piece to start the year,trust me it’s a track you wanna put on repeat all day #MrDamola produced by Ekeyzondabeat. download, share and enjoy.


Frankie Walter – “Mr Damola” (Prod By Ekeyzondabeat )

