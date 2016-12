Freshboi Arnold is a talented rapper and a singer with an outstanding voice. If you know him then you know he’s a monster on the mic when he’s rapping and an angel when he’s singing if you don’t then you really need to update your playlist with this hit afropop single Produced by Danny Joe & Prokassy and backed by DK records! Download and enjoy.

Freshboi Arnold – “My Flow”