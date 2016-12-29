Fricky – “Kalowo” Ft Sheun Natural

Fricky – “Kalowo” Ft Sheun Natural


Fricky is not your regular indigenous rapper, he has a unique sound that differentiates him from the norm, recently signed to Kobi Mighty Records, here comes his debut single titled KALOWO, a relatable song to every single hustler out there trying to make something great out of life, featuring his label mate, the super talented SheunNatural, this is an exciting way to close the curtains to 2016 in anticipation of great things to come out from Kobi Mighty Records and these amazing acts in 2017. Produced by Lino, mixed and mastered by Marqai.
Download, Enjoy and Share. Dadan ni Kalowo, Say the words, believe in them and keep doing what you do best, 2017 promises to be a great year for us all.
Fricky – “Kalowo” Ft Sheun Natural

