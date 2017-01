BAG Entertainment Front Man Funky Fresh returns back with another Brand new hot single after the successful release of Badt Like Dat which as already been known on the street as #Raggabo.

This new Lovely tune “ASE”, Produced by H’Tee, M&M by Indomix.

Download and enjoy the lovely sound

Enjoy!



http://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Funky-Fresh-Ase-Prod.-HTee-.mp3

Funky Fresh – “Ase” (Prod. H’Tee)

The post Funky Fresh – “Ase” (Prod. H’Tee) appeared first on tooXclusive.