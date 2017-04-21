Hika – HoneyGram (Prod Emmashyne)
The Nigerian born singer Ehika Chika Precious aka Hika is a new act to the Nigeria industry, the young fresh singer, songwriter and performing artist, started singing at a very tender age and want to push further in her musical pursuit.
Hika newly graduated from the university of Lagos (unilag) with a degree in philosophy.
The young act Hika is not limited To a particular genre of music but always dabbles in pop, reggae, soul and Afro pop.
Hika drops her official debut single titled “ Honey Gram “ also self produced by Emmashyne.
