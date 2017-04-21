Hika – HoneyGram (Prod Emmashyne)

The Nigerian born singer Ehika Chika Precious aka Hika is a new act to the Nigeria industry, the young fresh singer, songwriter and performing artist, started singing at a very tender age and want to push further in her musical pursuit.

Hika newly graduated from the university of Lagos (unilag) with a degree in philosophy.

The young act Hika is not limited To a particular genre of music but always dabbles in pop, reggae, soul and Afro pop.

Hika drops her official debut single titled “ Honey Gram “ also self produced by Emmashyne.



http://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/AUD-20170419-WA0011.mp3

