Hika – HoneyGram (Prod Emmashyne)

Posted April 21, 2017 1:36 am by Comments

The Nigerian born singer Ehika  Chika Precious aka Hika is a new act to the Nigeria industry, the young fresh singer, songwriter and performing artist, started singing at a very tender age and want to push further in her musical pursuit.

Hika newly graduated from the university of Lagos (unilag) with a degree in philosophy.

The young act Hika is not limited To a particular genre of music but always dabbles in pop, reggae, soul and Afro pop.

Hika drops her official debut single titled “ Honey Gram “ also self produced by Emmashyne.


