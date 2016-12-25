I Don’t have Top 5 Rappers, I Just Enjoy Rap – Vector

Rapper, Vector, recently sat down for an interview with Thecable Lifestyle, where he talked about his music, the Nigerian music industry and of course, is soon to be released album, Lafiaji.

Read excerpts from the interview:

What’s your creative process like?

I have voices in my head and I’m being honest. I am very aware of my environment and that is key to my music making process. That’s why it’s easy for me to freestyle because I make sense out if everything around me. That’s why it’s easy for me to look around a room and freestyle.

Indigenous, English or Pidgin rap. Which are you most comfortable doing?

I don’t pick, I go with the spirit of making music. One of the biggest songs on the album is Adura and it’s mostly in Yoruba. I am not doing music in whatever lingo because it’s commercial, I do it for compatibility.

What makes Lafiaji different?

Lafiaji is a place on Lagos Island where I grew up and I felt that people needed to experience that, to know what it means to be a barracks Lagos Island boy. Maybe you will understand me better when I am out there and I don’t want to speak to people or when I am not participating in some things. It’s not pride, it’s just that where I am from, if it doesn’t make sense or help you become better, there’s no point indulging in it.

It had to be Lafiaji because that is where I know the most on Lagos Island. I have seen fights and peace on the turf. The area has meant a lot to me philosophical. I just thought it’s time to give back to them because every of my foundational experiences took place in Lafiaji. It’s not a cliche Vector album, it’s an appreciation of where I am from that has not denied me.

Is the hype you built for Lafiaji not too high?

I’m 6 ft 4 inches, I am not scared of heights. I have never been average so why start now? I have always been raising the car. If you see it as too high then I deserve to be there.

Name 5 top rappers in Nigeria

I don’t have 5 top rappers in Nigeria, I have rappers that I respect for doing their thing. It’s not from an angle of pride that I don’t have five top rappers, I just enjoy rap.

What would you attribute the growth of the industry to?

It’s natural, a great football team without a coach could win a match because the footballers can play. The fact that we debate the existence of the industry show that there is one. Is it up to global standards, maybe you could argue that.

We have bodies that function as part of an industry that we claim doesn’t exist. Things can get better but again, I’m tired of talking down Nigeria. We are too quick to damage the image of our country forgetting that we are the country which means that we are damaging ourselves.

There is an industry, yes. Is it at par with the world? Maybe not, but then who is counting. In the industry, we are dealing with too many things like corporations that get established and they are dubious people.

What can artistes do to make more money?

I think we have to reset the Nigerian brain and give them a philosophy to live by because you do business with some people and find out that they have made away with your money and they start giving excuses. We can only hope, pray and work for the better.

