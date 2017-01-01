I Have No Problem Letting Tekno Go – Ubi Franklin

Posted January 1, 2017 1:36 pm by Comments

I Have No Problem Letting Tekno Go – Ubi Franklin

CEO Triple MG, Ubi Franklin, has made it known that he has no problem whatsoever letting his artist, Tekno go, should he choose to.

Speaking with Planet TV, Ubi, said if Tekno, who recently snagged three awards at the just concluded Soundcity MVP Awards, decides on leaving his label once his contract expires, he can.

In his words:

Am sure when his contract expires, if he wants to go, I don’t have a problem with that. I am not trying to hold back on any artiste. My dream coming to the entertainment industry is to create, build, release to the world, and say, this is what we’ve done.

Watch video below:

 

I don't have a problem with Tekno leaving triple MG – Ubi Franklin

A video posted by Planet TV DStv CH.328 (@planetradiotv) on

The post I Have No Problem Letting Tekno Go – Ubi Franklin appeared first on tooXclusive.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. VIDEO: DJ Kaywise – “Caro”ft. Tekno & Falz DJ Kaywise performing the video to his new single Caro featuring Naija’s finest emcees Falz TheBahdGuy and Sony Music’s signed...
  2. Tekno – “Diana” (Teaser) Hit after hit, Triple MG’s Wildcat Tekno never seizes churning out good records. Right now, the singer releases a 50...
  3. VIDEO: Kcee – “Tender” ft. Tekno Five Star music presents the official video from hit-maker KCEE featuring the ‘Pana’ star, Tekno, Directed by Patrick Elis. Enjoy!...
  4. VIDEO: Falz x Tekno x Skales – “406 Na The Code” Falz x Tekno x Skales – “406 Na The Code” The post VIDEO: Falz x Tekno x Skales – “406...
  5. Iyanya, Tekno & More Head to Abuja for Tomorrow’s Presidential Inauguration A few days ago music star Faze showed his invitation to perform at the 2015 Presidential Inauguration and now two...
  6. Tekno – “Change” (Snippet) After beating the likes of Falz, Emtee, Nasty C & Simi to win the highly coveted Best Breakthrough act at the just...
  7. WATCH Tekno Perform His Top Hits at SXSW ‘Sounds from Africa’ Showcase in Texas Fast rising musician Tekno performed at the recent edition of the South by Southwest ‘Sounds from Africa’ Showcase (SXSW). The...
  8. Tekno Snags 3 Awards At The 2016 Soundcity MVP Awards Singer Tekno, has snagged 3 awards at the just concluded Soundcity MVP Awards. The award ceremony, which saw the ‘Pana’...
  9. Video: Tekno Inks New Deal Singer, Tekno, is in no mood to slow down as he just snagged a new deal. The ‘Pana‘ crooner, whose song...
  10. Lilian Esoro & Ubi Franklin are Officially ‘Introduced’! DJ Jimmy Jatt, Iyanya & Tekno Share Their Joy The rumours were indeed true! Actress Lilian Esoro and MMMG label boss Ubi Franklin have finally taken the official first...

< YOHAIG home