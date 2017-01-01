CEO Triple MG, Ubi Franklin, has made it known that he has no problem whatsoever letting his artist, Tekno go, should he choose to.

Speaking with Planet TV, Ubi, said if Tekno, who recently snagged three awards at the just concluded Soundcity MVP Awards, decides on leaving his label once his contract expires, he can.

In his words:

Am sure when his contract expires, if he wants to go, I don’t have a problem with that. I am not trying to hold back on any artiste. My dream coming to the entertainment industry is to create, build, release to the world, and say, this is what we’ve done.

Watch video below:

I don't have a problem with Tekno leaving triple MG – Ubi Franklin A video posted by Planet TV DStv CH.328 (@planetradiotv) on Dec 27, 2016 at 8:34am PST

The post I Have No Problem Letting Tekno Go – Ubi Franklin appeared first on tooXclusive.