I Will Only Sign An Artiste With A 9-5 Job Because Artistes Are Lazy – Tha Suspect

Singer/producer, Tha Suspect, has no time for lazy acts.

The ‘Anyhow Records CEO, made it known that when he decides to sign an artiste to his label, it will be an artiste, who has some sort of 9-5 jb, as many artiste around now are lazy.

Speaking to Planet TV, the ‘Boomba’ crooner, said:

One of the things I want to do with my own label, is just not just to just wake and sign one artsites, no. The artiste has to be somebody that is out there working, that has some sort of 9-5, artistes are lazy, make we see true, make we talk…

Watch video below:

 

