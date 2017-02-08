Icon – “Emergency”

Here is a new sound from Africa’s 1st acclaimed fully digital record label, 2Digits Records signee ICON titled “EMERGENCY”. Born Nathanial Daniel and musically know as Iconic ICON. The song “EMERGENCY” is unlike any song you have
heard before.

Get ready to dance to Icon’s New Song, “EMERGENCY” which style he call #Afro-street, a new music genre created by ICON. A party starter sound and DJ friendly joint.

From the beat cooked by new sensational music producer from the city of Agege, FLYFREE to the delivery from ICON. The song has exciting and interesting easy pick up line for music fans.

ICON is set to keep the streets on fire with this new project. #EMERGENCY #ICON2DIGITS #AFRO-STREET.

Connect with ICON @icon2digits on Twitter,Facebook and Instagram


