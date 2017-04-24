International Collaborations Isn’t A Guarantee To Stardom – Ice Prince

International Collaborations Isn't A Guarantee To Stardom – Ice Prince

Rapper Ice Prince, does not believe international collaborations gets an artiste’ career to the next level.

Speaking with Planet TV, the Super Cool Cats CEO, talked about the east at which Nigerian acts are now releasing music featuring international acts, stressing however that this does not imply immediate catapulting into the international market.

International Collaborations Don’t Determine how Far an artiste can go – Ice Prince

